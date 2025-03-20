Police were called to a reported knife incident near a Sheffield College site, after an ‘altercation’ between two teenage students.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene this afternoon on Olive Grove Road, the street where Sheffield College’s Advanced Technology Centre is located.

Police told The Star: “We were called this afternoon (March 20) around 2.30pm to reports of a person with a knife on Olive Grove Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that two teenagers were involved in an altercation, with one allegedly stating they had a knife, before they fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.”

Police were called out to Olive Grove Road, near the Sheffield College site. Photo: Google | Google

They confirmed that officers attended, and added they were conducting further enquires with the victim.

Sheffield College is supporting police with their investigation into the incident and has blocked two students’ cards to prevent them accessing the college building while the investigation is ongoing.

The college told The Star in a statement: “We are aware of an incident that happened off campus on Olive Grove Road today involving two of our students.

“The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority. We have taken swift action including blocking the students’ cards so they are unable to access the campus pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The incident comes at a time when the fight against knife crime in Sheffield has a high profile, following the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose in an incident at All Saints School earlier this year.

Earlier this month, friends and family of Harvey gathered on Bramall Lane to see a ‘no-questions-asked’ bin for the safe disposal of knives installed outside the Sheaf House pub. A small plaque in memory of Harvey was also unveiled.

The amnesty bin was arranged on behalf of the pub’s landlord by South Yorkshire charity Always An Alternative, which operates several bins across the county and has helped take 2,000 weapons off the streets in the past four years.

Locations of other knife bins in the city also include Wolseley Road, Sharrow; Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), city centre; High Green Development Trust, Pack Horse Lane, High Green; Concrete Canvas boxing gym, Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe; Bushfire, Halifax Road, Grenoside.

And police recently revealed that a bin for knives to be disposed of, put in place on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, has seen 106 blades dropped into it in three months.