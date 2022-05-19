Now, according to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old has been summoned to a meeting by Nottinghamshire Police.

And he risks arrest if he does not attend, according to the broadcaster’s Rob Dorsett.

A clip from the video which appears to show Oli McBurnie stamping on a Nottingham Forest fan.

He wrote on Twitter: “Oli McBurnie has been requested to attend a meeting with Nottinghamshire Police after accusations that he stamped on a #nffc fan during pitch invasion.

“If McBurnie doesn’t attend voluntarily he will be arrested. He’s professed his innocence on social media.”

McBurnie endorsed a tweet by a Sheffield United fan on Wednesday evening that said: "Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!"

McBurnie replied with a '100' emoji, which is often used on social media to mean '100 per cent'.

The Blades' promotion hopes were ended at the City Ground after they were beaten on penalties following a thrilling two-legged tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate.

After Forest's place in the Championship play-off final was confirmed, thousands of supporters invaded the pitch from the stands to celebrate.

However, the night was marred when Blades captain Billy Sharp, who was watching the penalties from the touchline, was viciously attacked by a home supporter.

Robert Biggs, 30, has today been jailed over the attack which left Sharp needing stitches.

The Derbyshire-based thug was filmed running headlong into Sharp and headbutting him, sending the popular player reeling backwards and crashing onto the pitch.

The attack has been condemned by both clubs and both sets of supporters and has been criticised throughout the world of football.

A supporter, who appeared to be filming the McBurnie scenes on his phone, can be heard shouting: "Sheffield United player just stamped!"