A policeman who hurtled along a 50mph zone at 100mph, with blue lights flashing for no good reason, has been sacked and faces a Sheffield court case.

A misconduct hearing heard Nottinghamshire Police PC 1592 Ryan Lee was returning to Worksop Police Station around 11.05pm on April 26, 2023 when he activated the blue lights on his vehicle – despite having no operational reason to do so.

The response officer travelled at speeds that significantly exceeded the limit, and at one point clocked around 101mph on the A614, where the limit was 50mph.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Footage captured by a dash-mounted video camera also showed PC Lee overtaking vehicles on the A617 after crossing solid white line road markings.

The officer then struck a wild animal – believed to be a hare – at high speed on the A614, which also damaged his police car in the process.

PC Lee pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2024.

He is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on March 26, 2024.

Ahead of this, an accelerated misconduct hearing took place at Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters on Friday (15 March 2024), which was chaired by chief constable Kate Meynell.

At the hearing, PC Lee admitted his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and expressed remorse for his "loss of judgement", while apologising for "letting down members of the public".

Chief constable Ms Meynell Meynell agreed that the officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct and PC Lee was dismissed without notice.

As a police officer, he should have known the danger his actions posed to other road users. Superintendent Kathryn Craner, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is completely unacceptable that PC Lee drove a police car dangerously and significantly above legal speed limits.

“He also activated the vehicle’s blue lights, when he had no operational reason to do so.

"As a police officer, he should have known the danger his actions posed to other road users.