New cameras look set to be installed to help enforce rules of the road in Sheffield
Enforcement powers designed to help increase the number of drivers complying with the rules of the road, improve road safety and tackle congestion issues were granted to Sheffield City Council in January 2023.
And now, a new report to be discusssed at the council’s Waste and Street Scene Committee on March 13 will ask the committee to approve how the new powers are applied.
If approved, an updated policy on the Civil Parking and Bus Lane Enforcement Policy, to include moving traffic enforcement, will come into force in Sheffield.
The Council already has some powers, such as the enforcement of bus and tram gates but these new powers would be related to ‘moving traffic offences’. These include driving through a 'No Entry' sign, turning left or right when instructed not to do so (making banned turns), entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear and driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras would be installed where all other methods of deterrent have been tried, but further measures are still required.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Transport, Policy and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We want to get Sheffield moving more smoothly and to do that we have to tackle congestion, which costs the UK economy over £20 billion per year.
"Whether we travel by bus or car, congestion can make us late for work or appointments, or limit the time we can spend with our loved ones. These new powers will allow us to speed up our journeys and improve air quality, which will benefit everyone in the city."
Coun Miskell hopes the new powers will help the council play its part in improving local bus services.
If approved, ANPR cameras will be used here:
- Queens Road and Bramall Lane - for illegal turning movements and yellow box junction violations
- Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street - for illegal turning movements and yellow box junction violations
- Hoyle Street - for yellow box junction violations
Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "The purpose of the new policy is to improve road safety and congestion through better enforcement of existing traffic regulations.
"We are not trying to catch anybody out here; the new enforcement locations will be well publicised and there will be an initial six-month period during which warnings rather than fines will be issued for first time offenders." The committee report the increased enforcement and improved compliance would lead to better safety and lower congestion levels, fewer drivers breaching restrictions and a positive impact on the local environment.