Police have charged a third man over a violent incident in North Anston, as their investigation, led by the Major Crime Unit continues.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also say they are increasing their patrols in the area to make residents feel safe in the aftermath of the incident, which police described as a disturbance, and has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called out to Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotheham, at 10.16am on Monday (September 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Now, Stephen Heeley, aged 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington, has been charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, September 11).

Two other men appeared in court yesterday September 10) charged in connection with the disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

Both men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 8 October 2025

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the new senior investigating officer in this case, said: "As our enquiries into this incident continue, our Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into the events that have left a man fighting for his life. We remain determined to secure answers for the young man and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Colleagues from the local neighbourhood policing team are conducting dedicated additional patrols in the area after what has happened. These patrols have been put in place to make you feel safe and I’d encourage you to stop and speak to our officers if you’d like to discuss any concerns or questions.”

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.