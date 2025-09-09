Police have vowed to “find answers” for a man who is currently fighting for his life in hospital, following a “targeted” incident yesterday during which two cars crashed into a house and a fight broke out at the scene.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issuing an update seconds ago, South Yorkshire Police also confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham shortly after 10am yesterday (Monday, September 8, 2025).

A force spokesperson said: “We have made two arrests and are appealing for information, witnesses and CCTV footage following a disturbance in Rotherham which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham shortly after 10am yesterday (Monday, September 8, 2025) | Finn Smith for National World

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm. A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on affray. Both remain in custody.”

They added: “At 10.16am yesterday (Monday 8 September) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the man currently fighting for his life, two other men were also injured in the incident, and were subsequently taken to hospital.

One has been discharged and the other remains in hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, police have confirmed.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Horsfield said: "We have two men in custody and our investigation is progressing at pace as we work to fully understand the events leading up to this incident. We believe all those involved are known to each other, and the incident was targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am today appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information about the disturbance or the circumstances surrounding it, to come forward. A man is currently fighting for his life and we owe it to him and his family to find answers.

“I also know news of this will cause distress and concern in the local community. In the coming days, our officers will be in the area to offer reassurance and make you feel safe. Please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns, as they are there to listen and help.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.