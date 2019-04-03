Shots fired on two Sheffield streets within moments of each other

Shots were fired on two busy Sheffield streets within moments of each other at rush hour.

The first volley was fired in Shirecliffe, near the junction of Shirecliffe Road and Longley Avenue West, last Wednesday between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Shirecliffe Road (pic: Google)

Just ‘moments’ later a firearm was discharged on nearby Cooks Wood Road, close to the traffic lights at Rutland Road, said police.

Police believe shots were fired at a vehicle in the first incident.

South Yorkshire Police today appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Investigating officer Graham Stead said: “Officers continue to investigate these two incidents, which both occurred one week ago today in the same area of the city.

“The roads were busy at this time. If you were on foot or in a vehicle and saw anything, we would like to hear from you in confidence.

“Also, anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened is urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 665 of March 27, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.