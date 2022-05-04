Nigel Hallam, formerly of Tudor Way, Barnsley, physically assaulted his victim and also subjected her to a torrent of abuse and controlling behaviour, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

The victim’s ordeal took place throughout 2020 and 2021, heard the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Hallam, formerly of Tudor Way, Barnsley, was found guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour and assault by beating; and jailed for 14 months

Alongside the physical abuse she suffered, Hallam, aged 52, psychologically controlled her, inflicting a range of coercive and manipulative behaviours upon her.

He was arrested on January 11 this year and was later charged with domestic abuse offences.

In February, a jury found him guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour and assault by beating.

He was handed a 14-month prison sentence and a six-year restraining order at the same court on Tuesday April 26.

South Yorkshire Police T/Sgt Samuel Mitchell said: “I am pleased that Hallam has been handed the immediate custodial sentence he rightly deserves.

“His cruel and callous actions caused his victim to suffer over two years, and he showed no empathy.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery coming forward and reporting what happened. Whilst the sentence can never undo Hallam’s atrocious actions, I hope it can help provide his victim with the first steps towards healing. It is thanks to her that a dangerous individual is now behind bars where he belongs.

“If you or a loved one has been affected by domestic abuse, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame.

“Please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you, and bring offenders to justice.