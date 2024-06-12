Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alleged offender, 28, has been charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence

A 28-year-old man has been charged with threatening behaviour after a cup was thrown at Nigel Farage in Barnsley yesterday.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, whilst on the General Election campaign trail.Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Josh Greally, of Clowne, Chesterfield, was arrested in Hoyland town centre on June 11 during an appearance by the Reform UK leader from the top of a party battle bus.

Mr Farage was reportedly advised by South Yorkshire Police not to leave the open-topped bus.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage makes a speech on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

During the visit, he was filmed dodging a paper cup thrown at him. The clip, which has gone viral online, then shows a man in a red hoody shouting at him before reaching into a construction bin and throwing something else. The man was then arrested on camera.

Greally, 28, has been charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley magistrates court on June 26.

During the trip to Barnsley, shouts of ‘Fascists out, out, out’ could be heard, but were partially drowned out by shouts of support for Reform.