Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The comedian Mark Steel was in town to learn more about the community

Nether Edge was the only neighbourhood in Sheffield to make the Sunday Times list of the best places to live published earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nether Edge, Sheffield, which has been named as one of the UK’s best places to live, is set to feature in an episode of In Town by Mark Steel on BBC Radio 4 | Dean Atkins Photography

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was included in the annual list due to its ‘happy community’ and ‘cosy coffee shops’.

Now the comedian Mark Steel has visited to see what all the fuss is about, for his BBC Radio 4 series In Town, in which he travels around the UK meeting the locals and creating a stand-up show about the place they call home.

Mark shared a photo of himself with his ‘host’ Nicole at Coles Corner, a gift/record shop and cafe/bar on Abbeydale Road.

He tweeted how he had met a ‘French magician who was once arrested for protesting by sitting in a tree reading a poem’.