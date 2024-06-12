Nether Edge: Sheffield's 'best place to live' set to feature in new BBC show by comedian Mark Steel
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield neighbourhood described as one of the best places to live in the UK is set to feature on a new BBC show.
Nether Edge was the only neighbourhood in Sheffield to make the Sunday Times list of the best places to live published earlier this year.
It was included in the annual list due to its ‘happy community’ and ‘cosy coffee shops’.
Now the comedian Mark Steel has visited to see what all the fuss is about, for his BBC Radio 4 series In Town, in which he travels around the UK meeting the locals and creating a stand-up show about the place they call home.
Mark shared a photo of himself with his ‘host’ Nicole at Coles Corner, a gift/record shop and cafe/bar on Abbeydale Road.
He tweeted how he had met a ‘French magician who was once arrested for protesting by sitting in a tree reading a poem’.
He also tweeted a photo of the famous Chelsea Road elm tree, which was at the centre of protests against trees being chopped down in the city and has its own plaque and QR code.
