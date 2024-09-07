New Sheffield bar shut over 'organised crime' concerns is victim of police 'harassment' say owners
The bar at D’Ahni’s Bar and Grill on London Road has been shut since late August pending a licensing review, though The Star understands the restaurant side of the business remains open.
Sheffield City Council’s website states that South Yorkshire Police applied for a summary review under the Licensing Act 2023, with the grounds listed as ‘organised crime and risk to public safety’.
Depending on the outcome of the review, the bar could be forced to close for good, or could have new conditions attached to its licence.
Despite South Yorkshire Police being listed on the licensing review, the force said the case ‘sits with the regional organised crime unit’.
The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) told The Star: “Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit have attended the premises as part of an ongoing investigation.
“For operational reasons we are unable to comment further on an ongoing investigation.”
When The Star visited the bar this week, the owners said there had been no incidents there and no issues with anti-social behaviour connected with the premises.
They said a number of police officers had turned up one day and told them they were searching for drugs and money, but nothing was found.
The owners told The Star: “We applied for a late licence for a single party and suddenly, according to police, there’s organised crime going on.
“There’s a stigma attached to this place from before we took over but since we’ve had it there have been no incidents and no anti-social behaviour.
“They’re just looking for a reason to close the property down.
“Since we applied for the late licence for the party, every Friday and Saturday we’ve had five, six, seven, eight police officers turning up for no reason. We’re the victims of police harassment.
“When they came and served the letter to say they were closing the bar, they had a pre-hearing going on that day and we were never invited. Why weren’t we notified about that meeting?”
The premises was previously the Barrel Inn, a pub popular with Sheffield United fans, which dated back to 1882. It closed in November 2022.
D’Ahni’s Bar and Grill was granted a licence in February after agreeing to stop serving at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and midnight during the rest of the week. It had originally applied to open until 4am at weekends.
The applicant listed on the licence is UKAL Enterprises Ltd.