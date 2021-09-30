Police yesterday revealed that nine students were struck over their heads in attacks over a three week period.

A number of the victims were Chinese students at the University of Sheffield.

A suspect arrested over an attack on students in Sheffield city centre remains in police custody this morning

One woman – Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield – appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, in relation to two of the incidents.

Another suspect arrested in connection to seven of the incidents remains in custody this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said an investigation was launched after reports of nine victims having been struck over the head in attacks between September 7 and 26.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the attacks, with some Chinese students expressing safety fears.