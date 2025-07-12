Nether Edge: Police patrol Sheffield neighbourhood after intruder threatens woman

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
Police are stepping up patrols in a Sheffield neighbourhood after a woman was threatened with a knife by an intruder.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident on Thursday, when an intruder broke into a house on Vincent Road, Nether Edge.

Police are investigating an incident at a house on Vincent Road, Nether Edge. Photo: Google
Police are investigating an incident at a house on Vincent Road, Nether Edge. Photo: Google | Google

And they have now stepped up patrols in response to local concerns.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “On Thursday (10 July) at 4.01pm, we received reports of a burglary in Vincent Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported a man gained entry to a house and threatened a woman inside the house with a knife. The woman was not injured and the man left the property before officers arrived.”

The senior police officer in charge of the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, Inspector Katie Hammond, confirmed patrols were being stepped up in the area.

She said: "We understand incidents of this nature is likely to cause concern in the local area and there will be additional patrols taking place to reassure members of the community.

"An investigation has been launched with enquiries ongoing and I would urge anyone with concerns or queries to get in touch with our officers while they are out on patrol."

