Gregg House Road, Shiregreen: Road accident currently causing traffic disruption in Sheffield neighbourhood
Buses are currently being diverted in a Sheffield neighbourhood, following a road traffic collision.
The accident reportedly took place on Gregg House Road in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield earlier today (Wednesday, July 31, 2024).
A spokesperson for bus operator, First South Yorkshire confirmed their 75 and 76 services are currently affected by the accident.
“Diversion via Nethershire Lane,” the spokesperson added.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked for further information.
More to follow.
