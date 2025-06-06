Murder probe launched after death of man found seriously injured after 'attack' in Burngreave, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested a suspect after launching a murder investigation following the death of a man found seriously injured in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police today announced an arrest, and named the victim of the suspected attack as 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi.

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire PolicePolice have launched a murder investigation into the death of 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

They have also issued a picture of Mr Kaladi, as they continue their investigation and appeal for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were deployed after an ambulance had been called to take Mr Kaladi to hospital, after he was found with serious injuries.

Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Last week, on Thursday, May 29, officers launched an investigation into an assault of a 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi.

“It is understood that Mazin was found with life-threatening injuries at Grimesthorpe Road, in Burngreave, around 9pm.

“Mazin was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, who alerted us of his condition, where he sadly died two days later on Sunday (June 1), and our investigation progressed to a murder inquiry.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force revealed today that a 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and that he has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

They added a detective-led investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information that may assist their enquiiries to contact police via 101 or online.

They ask anyone who gets in touch to quote incident number 1,109 of May 29, 2025.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/5DteK.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Related topics:murderSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospitalPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice