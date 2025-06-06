Police have arrested a suspect after launching a murder investigation following the death of a man found seriously injured in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police today announced an arrest, and named the victim of the suspected attack as 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi.

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

They have also issued a picture of Mr Kaladi, as they continue their investigation and appeal for information.

Police were deployed after an ambulance had been called to take Mr Kaladi to hospital, after he was found with serious injuries.

Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Last week, on Thursday, May 29, officers launched an investigation into an assault of a 32-year-old man, Mazin Kaladi.

“It is understood that Mazin was found with life-threatening injuries at Grimesthorpe Road, in Burngreave, around 9pm.

“Mazin was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, who alerted us of his condition, where he sadly died two days later on Sunday (June 1), and our investigation progressed to a murder inquiry.”

The force revealed today that a 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and that he has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

They added a detective-led investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information that may assist their enquiiries to contact police via 101 or online.

They ask anyone who gets in touch to quote incident number 1,109 of May 29, 2025.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/5DteK.