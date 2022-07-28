The Foreign Office is currently involved in providing assistance both to the dead man’s family, and to the man, also reported to be British, who is being interviewed by Turkish police over the death.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance following an incident involving two British nationals in Turkey, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched in Turkey after the death of a Sheffield dad. PIcture shows the coast in Siteler, Marmaris, Turkey. PIcture: Google

Reports in Turkey say the dead man, aged 51, died after an incident in the Siteler district of the resort town Marmaris, in the south west of the country.

He has been named by friends as Garry Hallows, who is understood to be from Upperthorpe.

Mr Hallows is reported to have been rushed to hospital on Sunday, and pronounced dead after suffering head injuries.

A man was later arrested by police in nearby Muğla, according to Turkish media reports.