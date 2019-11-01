Kerry Needham, whose son Ben went missing on Kos in 1991, claims Greek police have ignored a South Yorkshire Police file suggesting that he was killed in a collision with a digger.

Ben, who had been taken to the Greek island to see his grandparents after they moved there for a better life, was last seen playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating.

Ben Needham vanished when he was 21 months old

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire detectives believe that Ben, who was 21 months old at the time, was killed in a collision with a digger clearing land close to where he was playing.

In the week that Ben would have turned 30, Kerry, 46, told The Mirror she is disappointed at the lack of action from the Greek authorities.

She said nobody has been in touch since South Yorkshire Police handed over the findings of their latest investigative work in 2016.

Kerry said: “I should have been planning a big party for Ben’s milestone birthday this week and blowing out candles. Instead I was lighting one in his memory.

“I’m ashamed of the Greek police. They are not doing their job. Any decent human being would want to find my son for me and to give closure to me and closure to the island.