Emergency services were called to Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at around 9.35pm on Tuesday after a gun was fired at a taxi which pulled into the street for a pre-booked fare.

A gun was fired from a blue Audi A3 which pulled up alongside the taxi before it left the scene.

Police officers in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, Sheffield. Pic: Chris Etchells

The taxi driver escaped unharmed but detectives believe there is a possibility that one or more of his three passengers – men in their 20s – were hurt.

Last night the passengers had still not come forward.

A 23-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences has been bailed until November 22.