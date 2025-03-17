Mum of Harvey Willgoose urges parents to speak out about school refusal struggles in emotional new TikTok
In her emotional video, Caroline Willgoose says she wants to hear from other families going through similar experiences, as she believes Harvey's story is part of a much wider issue.
"People have come to me saying they’re going through the same thing with their own kids," she says.
"There needs to be other options — school doesn’t work for everybody. I want to know how many other people are experiencing this, because it’s clear something needs to change."
Caroline explained that during the 16 months before his death, Harvey attended school for just 14 days, as he struggled deeply with anxiety about attending.
"We’d had teachers coming to his bedroom telling him get up, get out of bed, you’re coming to school," she said in the video.
She believes that after six months of these conversations, something else needs to be done with pupils who are ‘school refusers’.
In her TikTok, she reflects on the growing national conversation around school refusal, highlighting a recent statistic that claimed 19 per cent of children are now persistently absent from school since Covid-19.
Her TikTok has since prompted responses from other parents sharing their struggles.
User Sarah Rosling commented: "My son wouldn't go to school because he got terribly bullied — he now suffers with mental health issues. The school was only bothered about attendance numbers."
Lisa Marshall added: "I'm going through this now with my daughter. She is suffering with extreme anxiety and school will do nothing to help. I keep getting told I’ll get fined."
Another user, Channy, said: "Secondary schools aren’t fit for purpose anymore — every child is different and schools don’t allow for this."
Caroline is calling for an urgent rethink of the way the education system handles children who struggle with school attendance, saying: "There needs to be other options — school doesn’t work for everybody. It really needs looking into."
Since Harvey’s death at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3, Caroline has also been calling for knife-detecting scanners in schools to prevent similar tragedies, and has backed a campaign for bleed control kits to be installed in every Sheffield school.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.
A further hearing is scheduled for April, with a provisional trial date set for 30 June.