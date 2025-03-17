The mother of Harvey Willgoose, the 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed at a Sheffield school, has released a TikTok video urging other parents to come forward if their children are struggling to attend school.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her emotional video, Caroline Willgoose says she wants to hear from other families going through similar experiences, as she believes Harvey's story is part of a much wider issue.

A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"People have come to me saying they’re going through the same thing with their own kids," she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There needs to be other options — school doesn’t work for everybody. I want to know how many other people are experiencing this, because it’s clear something needs to change."

Tributes left following Harvey’s death | Dean Atkins

"We’d had teachers coming to his bedroom telling him get up, get out of bed, you’re coming to school," she said in the video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose | Errol Edwards

She believes that after six months of these conversations, something else needs to be done with pupils who are ‘school refusers’.

In her TikTok, she reflects on the growing national conversation around school refusal, highlighting a recent statistic that claimed 19 per cent of children are now persistently absent from school since Covid-19.

Her TikTok has since prompted responses from other parents sharing their struggles.

User Sarah Rosling commented: "My son wouldn't go to school because he got terribly bullied — he now suffers with mental health issues. The school was only bothered about attendance numbers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Marshall added: "I'm going through this now with my daughter. She is suffering with extreme anxiety and school will do nothing to help. I keep getting told I’ll get fined."

Another user, Channy, said: "Secondary schools aren’t fit for purpose anymore — every child is different and schools don’t allow for this."

Caroline is calling for an urgent rethink of the way the education system handles children who struggle with school attendance, saying: "There needs to be other options — school doesn’t work for everybody. It really needs looking into."

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A further hearing is scheduled for April, with a provisional trial date set for 30 June.