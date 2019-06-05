Man and woman wanted over use of stolen bank card in Sheffield
A man and woman are wanted by the police over the use of a stolen bank card in Sheffield.
Officers investigating the use of the card have a issued a CCTV image of a man and woman they believe could hold vital information.
A woman’s purse, containing her card, was stolen during an incident close to the Molly Malones bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, March 17.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On the same day, the victim’s card was used at the BP petrol station on Bramall Lane.
Over the following weeks, cloned bank cards were used to take out a number of phone and store card contracts at Meadowhall and in shops on Fargate in the city centre.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/74455/19.