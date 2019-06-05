Man and woman wanted over use of stolen bank card in Sheffield

A man and woman are wanted by the police over the use of a stolen bank card in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 10:04

Officers investigating the use of the card have a issued a CCTV image of a man and woman they believe could hold vital information.

LATEST: Inquest to be opened into deaths of Sheffield brothers

Do you know this man and woman?

A woman’s purse, containing her card, was stolen during an incident close to the Molly Malones bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, March 17.

Read More

Read More
Coach fire extinguished after M1 blaze near Meadowhall

Sign up to our daily newsletter

On the same day, the victim’s card was used at the BP petrol station on Bramall Lane.

CRIME: Sheffield man wanted over murder remains on the run

Over the following weeks, cloned bank cards were used to take out a number of phone and store card contracts at Meadowhall and in shops on Fargate in the city centre.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/74455/19.