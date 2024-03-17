'Ello, 'ello, 'ello!
And these pictures show just how much.
Going right back to the 1920s, we have put together a gallery of pictures which shows just how different they look.
Using pictures from our own archive, and photos which are courtesy of Picture Sheffield, we show the changes in not just the uniforms, but also the technology that's being used, in the day before the modern South Yorkshire Police even existing in its current form
Some of the oldest pictures show police cars appearing to be just plain black in colour.
But as time moves on, that can be seen to change. Some of the pictures show the old fashioned 'panda' cars' that once were a sight on our streets. Then they appear to move on through the 'jam butty' design with the stripe in the middle, before the yellow and blue check designs which are common now.
Is is also fascinating to see the switch away from old fashioned 1950s style telephones to more modern walkie talkies.
