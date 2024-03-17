'Ello, 'ello, 'ello!

The police on our streets here in Sheffield have changed pretty radically over the years.

And these pictures show just how much.

Going right back to the 1920s, we have put together a gallery of pictures which shows just how different they look.

Using pictures from our own archive, and photos which are courtesy of Picture Sheffield, we show the changes in not just the uniforms, but also the technology that's being used, in the day before the modern South Yorkshire Police even existing in its current form

Some of the oldest pictures show police cars appearing to be just plain black in colour.

But as time moves on, that can be seen to change. Some of the pictures show the old fashioned 'panda' cars' that once were a sight on our streets. Then they appear to move on through the 'jam butty' design with the stripe in the middle, before the yellow and blue check designs which are common now.

Is is also fascinating to see the switch away from old fashioned 1950s style telephones to more modern walkie talkies.

Some of these pictures seem very removed from what we see on the streets today. Take a look below.

1 . Change face of police Pictures show the changing face of police in Sheffield, including Dixon of Dock Green era pictures. Photos: National World / Picture Sheffield Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Mounted police Mounted Policeman Creaser from Attercliffe Police Station. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Motorcycle A police officer on his motorbike, 1933 style, outside what was then the new Crosspool Tavern on Manchester Road. Picture: Maurice Drury, Picture Sheffield Photo: Maurice Drury, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales