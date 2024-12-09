Mosborough High Street: Man arrested after Sheffield police incident near village shops

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:37 BST
A man has been accused of assault and carrying a knife after a police incident near a Sheffield shopping parade on Saturday morning.

Residents saw South Yorkshire Police on High Street in Mosborough village, Sheffield, at the weekend, after a number of officers and cars were sent to the scene.

Today officers issued a statement which confirmed a man had been arrested and charged, after the incident on what is Mosborough’s main shopping street.

They said: “On Saturday (December 7) we received reports of a man acting in a threatening way at a shop in High Street, Mosborough.

“Officers attended and detained a man.”

They added a 34-year-old had now been charged with allegations including possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a controlled drug, assault causing actual bodily harm and drunk and being disorderly in a public place.

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates in January.

