Mosborough High Street: Man arrested after Sheffield police incident near village shops
Residents saw South Yorkshire Police on High Street in Mosborough village, Sheffield, at the weekend, after a number of officers and cars were sent to the scene.
Today officers issued a statement which confirmed a man had been arrested and charged, after the incident on what is Mosborough’s main shopping street.
They said: “On Saturday (December 7) we received reports of a man acting in a threatening way at a shop in High Street, Mosborough.
“Officers attended and detained a man.”
They added a 34-year-old had now been charged with allegations including possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a controlled drug, assault causing actual bodily harm and drunk and being disorderly in a public place.
He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates in January.