Morthen Road: 'Our hearts are all broken right now' - flowers for Bailey, 17, after Thurcroft crash tragedy

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:26 BST

Mourners have left flowers and cards at a crash scene in Rotherham in tribute to a 17-year-old boy who tragically died.

At 10.12am last Thursday (March 28) police attended an incident at Morthen Road - in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham - where they found a Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.

The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital where they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Tragically, the 17-year-old passenger - named locally as Bailey - died in hospital over the weekend.

The rider of the bike remains in hospital.

Balloons and fireworks were set off on Saturday (March 29) at the scene of the accident to honour Bailey, and flowers and letters now pile high as the community has been left reeling.

In a card left at the scene, one person wrote: “Our hearts are all broken right now.

“You will be forever missed and always loved.”

South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information - people can make contact on 101, quoting incident number 264 of March 27, 2025.

. Flowers mark the spot where a 17-year-old boy was involved in a crash which claimed his life last week

Flowers mark the spot where a 17-year-old boy was involved in a crash which claimed his life last week | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

Piles of flowers cover the road where an accident took the life of a 17-year-old.

1. Flowers at accident spot on Morthen Road

Piles of flowers cover the road where an accident took the life of a 17-year-old. | Dean Atkins

Letters honouring the victim - named locally as Bailey - continue to be added as the community comes to terms with the tragedy.

2. The drawing of a rainbow has been left on Morthen Road

Letters honouring the victim - named locally as Bailey - continue to be added as the community comes to terms with the tragedy. | Dean Atkins

Investigations into the incident - which involved a Yamaha motorbike, a silver Peugeot and a great Land Rover - are ongoing and police have asked for anything that may help to be sent on.

3. Police continue to search for evidence

Investigations into the incident - which involved a Yamaha motorbike, a silver Peugeot and a great Land Rover - are ongoing and police have asked for anything that may help to be sent on. | Dean Atkins

'Our hearts are all broken now. You will be forever missed and always loved' - tributes paid to 17-year-old Bailey.

4. Personal messages have been left at the site of the accident

'Our hearts are all broken now. You will be forever missed and always loved' - tributes paid to 17-year-old Bailey. | Dean Atkins

