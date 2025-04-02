At 10.12am last Thursday (March 28) police attended an incident at Morthen Road - in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham - where they found a Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.
The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital where they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Tragically, the 17-year-old passenger - named locally as Bailey - died in hospital over the weekend.
Balloons and fireworks were set off on Saturday (March 29) at the scene of the accident to honour Bailey, and flowers and letters now pile high as the community has been left reeling.
In a card left at the scene, one person wrote: “Our hearts are all broken right now.
“You will be forever missed and always loved.”
South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information - people can make contact on 101, quoting incident number 264 of March 27, 2025.