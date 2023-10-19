Images have emerged of the Sheffield car park under police guard last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Images have emerged of how a Sheffield car park was cordoned off by police last night over an alleged knife attack - here's everything we know so far.

Why was Morrison's in Hillsborough closed by police last night?

A man was reportedly 'slashed' across the face with a knife following a fight in the Morrison's car park in Hillsborough in the early hours of October 19, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was reportedly "slashed" across the face with a knife following an altercation in the car park of Morrison's in Langsett Road, Hillsborough, at around 6pm last night (October 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were quickly called to the scene over reports that a man had been injured.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he reportedly remains with serious injuries to his face, but none of his wounds are thought to be life-threatening.

Photos and videos were shared online that show how at least three police vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Officers cordoned off an area and members of the public were not allowed through.

Much of the car park was taped off by police until the early hours of October 19 following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not believed anyone has yet been arrested over the attack.