Morrisons Hillsborough: Everything we know as culprit still on loose following knife fight in car park
Images have emerged of the Sheffield car park under police guard last night.
Images have emerged of how a Sheffield car park was cordoned off by police last night over an alleged knife attack - here's everything we know so far.
Why was Morrison's in Hillsborough closed by police last night?
A man was reportedly "slashed" across the face with a knife following an altercation in the car park of Morrison's in Langsett Road, Hillsborough, at around 6pm last night (October 18).
Police were quickly called to the scene over reports that a man had been injured.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he reportedly remains with serious injuries to his face, but none of his wounds are thought to be life-threatening.
Photos and videos were shared online that show how at least three police vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Officers cordoned off an area and members of the public were not allowed through.
Much of the car park was taped off by police until the early hours of October 19 following the incident.
It is not believed anyone has yet been arrested over the attack.
Anyone with information that could help South Yorkshire Police over the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 741 of October 18, 2023.