Police figures record the number of offences reported in the city under the category of ‘possession of a weapon’.

We have used those to put together a list of the 26 neighbourhoods in the city showing the fewest reports of that kind of offence.

We have used figures taken from Sheffield Council statistics, based on official police numbers, which break down ‘possession of a weapon’ offences in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the figure used for the ranking is the number of incidents per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing which parts of the city those figures suggest people are least likely to be carrying a weapon. The type of weapon is not specified in the figures, so could include guns or knives, or other weapons.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from June 2023 to May 2024.

And they are divided up into 70 neighbourhoods in the council figures. The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 26 neighbourhoods in the city with the smallest number of reported possession of a weapon offences in the gallery below, with the higher number of offences per person at the top, and the area with the smallest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

25th =: Meersbrook had 0.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents and a total of seven overall.

25th=: Ecclesfield South had 0.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents and a total of seven overall.

24th: Greenhill & Lowedges had 0.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents and a total of six overall.