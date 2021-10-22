The 42-year-old, who was convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009, went missing from Hatfield Prison, Doncaster, while on temporary licence between 8.30am and 3pm on Monday, October 18.

Inmates are released on licence to help them reintegrate back into society before their sentences end.

But Ali breached his licence requirements and failed to return to his approved premises on October 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On-the-run prisoner, Nasir Ali, has absconded from Hatfield Prison in Doncaster. He has links to Sheffield

Ali is Asian, slim and has a shaved head.

He is known to have links across Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.

Ali is serving an indeterminate sentence for his offending, which means he was jailed indefinitely for the protection of the public.

Such sentences, where a minimum term that prisoners must serve is not set, are no longer handed out.