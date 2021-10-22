Missing prisoner Nasir Ali jailed for conspiracy to murder could be in Sheffield

On-the-run prisoner Nasir Ali could be in Sheffield after absconding.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 7:54 am
The 42-year-old, who was convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009, went missing from Hatfield Prison, Doncaster, while on temporary licence between 8.30am and 3pm on Monday, October 18.

Inmates are released on licence to help them reintegrate back into society before their sentences end.

But Ali breached his licence requirements and failed to return to his approved premises on October 19.

Ali is Asian, slim and has a shaved head.

He is known to have links across Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.

Ali is serving an indeterminate sentence for his offending, which means he was jailed indefinitely for the protection of the public.

Such sentences, where a minimum term that prisoners must serve is not set, are no longer handed out.

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts to call 101.