Catcliffe death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Rotherham
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man died in South Yorkshire.
Police were called on Tuesday, October 19, shortly before 10pm, to reports that a man was seriously injured inside a property on High Hazel Crescent, Rotherham.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in police custody.
Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, investigating, said: “The initial post mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of the man’s death.
“If anyone does have any information, I encourage you to share this with us. We are currently supporting the man’s family and do have a cordon in place around the scene.”
Information can be given to police via live chat or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 974 of October 19.