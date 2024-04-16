Missing person Sheffield: Police search mounted for 15-year-old girl Suriah who disappeared from Arbourthorne

Suriah has not been seen since Monday afternoon.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 16th Apr 2024, 07:23 BST
Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Sheffield and has not been seen since Monday.

Have you seen Suriah? The 15-year-old girl has been missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, since around 1.30pm on Monday (April 16).
Have you seen Suriah? The 15-year-old girl has been missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, since around 1.30pm on Monday (April 16).

Suriah, aged 15, was last seen yesterday (April 15) at 1.30pm, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.

She is described as a black girl, who is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim and had black hair which is pink on the ends.

She was last seen wearing a brown Juicy Couture tracksuit, and a black Hoodrich coat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Suriah's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 981 of April 15, 2024, when you get in touch.

