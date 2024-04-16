Missing person Sheffield: Police search mounted for 15-year-old girl Suriah who disappeared from Arbourthorne
Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Sheffield and has not been seen since Monday.
Suriah, aged 15, was last seen yesterday (April 15) at 1.30pm, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.
She is described as a black girl, who is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim and had black hair which is pink on the ends.
She was last seen wearing a brown Juicy Couture tracksuit, and a black Hoodrich coat.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Suriah's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 981 of April 15, 2024, when you get in touch.