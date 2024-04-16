Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Sheffield and has not been seen since Monday.

Have you seen Suriah? The 15-year-old girl has been missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, since around 1.30pm on Monday (April 16).

She is described as a black girl, who is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim and had black hair which is pink on the ends.

She was last seen wearing a brown Juicy Couture tracksuit, and a black Hoodrich coat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Suriah's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?