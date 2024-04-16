Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed’s former gym in Sheffield has been partially demolished as work begins to convert the building into a shop and flats.

'Prince' Naseem Hamed at his former gym on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, ahead of his fight against Manuel Calvo in 2002

The boxing great used some of his huge riches to buy the gym on Abbeydale Road at the height of his career and prepared there for his 2002 clash with Manuel Calvo, which would be his last ever fight.

The building, which later became a pharmacy and then a shisha lounge called Bamboo, has been standing empty for some time.

Naseem Hamed's former gym on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, as it looks now after the building was partially demolished as part of work to extend the property and convert it into a shop and flats

Permission was granted last year to extend the distinctive property and convert it into a shop with office space and four one-bed apartments above, and work has now begun on the transformation.

The planning application stated that ‘limited sections’ of the existing building, including the front wall to the street and part of the north elevation wall, would be demolished.

How the building on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, looked before work began

Hamed grew up above his parents’ convenience store in Wincobank, near Meadowhall.

He was coached from the age of about seven by the legendary boxing trainer Brendan Ingle at Ingle’s famous gym on Newman Road, Wincobank, before they parted ways acrimoniously in 1997.