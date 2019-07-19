Missing north Derbyshire girls found safe and well
Two missing north Derbyshire girls have been found safe and well.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 11:53
CRIME: Heartbroken mum of murder victim speaks out as Sheffield man wanted over death remains at large
A police search was mounted for Charlie Thorpe, from Creswell and Jasmine Henry, from Chesterfield, after they disappeared on Wednesday night.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 14-year-olds were last seen in Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, at around 6.30pm that night and there were fears that they had planned to travel to Manchester.
They were found in Creswell this morning.