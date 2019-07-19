Heroin and crack cocaine seized in police operation centred around Sheffield flats
Heroin and crack cocaine were seized in a police operation centred around blocks of flats in Sheffield after residents complained about drug taking and dealing.
Officers targeted flats on Brunswick Road and Spital Lane, Burngreave, after residents complained about drug dealing and taking in the stairwells.
Patrols and visits to the flats led to officers identifying drug users.
They also seized heroin and crack cocaine after carrying out searches.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Reports suggest the stairwells to the flats are being used by drug users to take illegal drugs.
“The last thing you want to see when you leave your home for work is somebody consuming drugs close to your home.“Over the past week, we have been patrolling the stairwells and as a result have highlighted a number of key individuals who are using the stairwells to consume class A drugs.“We have conducted a number of stop searches which have resulted in us seizing quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.”
The force added: “On Thursday, July 18 we detained a 36-year-old male inside the stairwell who was searched and found to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.
“The male was also wanted on a recall to prison. “We will continue to target these identified individuals and take action against those who are breaking the law.”