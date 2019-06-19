Missing Barnsley teenager may have travelled to Essex

A teenage girl from Barnsley reported missing from home may have travelled to Essex, police believe.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 12:25

Amy Perry, aged 17, went missing on Saturday and was last seen on New Street in Dodworth.

It is thought that she may have since left the area and travelled to Essex.

Amy has having thick, long, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black skirt, black leather jacket and suede high heels.

She was also carrying a green and blue handbag.

South Yorkshire Police said: “She has not made contact with her family since Saturday and they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,024 of June 15.