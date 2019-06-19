Three men arrested in Doncaster after attempted attack on police officer
Three men were arrested in Doncaster after they were tracked down following an attempted attack on a police officer.
The men were detained in Highfield Crescent, Thorne, in an operation said to have involved armed officers.
They were circulated as wanted following an incident in Goole, yesterday, when an officer attempted to arrest the men on suspicion of shoplifting.
One of the men is alleged to have lunged at the officer with a small weapon before they drove off.
Humberside Police said the car they were in was tracked and officers from South Yorkshire Police swooped.
The men, aged 29, 30 and 59 and all from Doncaster, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing class A drugs, criminal damage and theft.
Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting, of Humberside Police, said: “The officer had approached three men on his own who he suspected had stolen goods from a store, and was subjected to this attempted assault.
“We will continue to reiterate that any assault on our officers, even an attempted one, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Our officers work day in and day out to serve our communities and keep them safe.
“We do not expect to be assaulted as part of our everyday duties.”