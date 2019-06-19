Police officer suffers broken shoulder while chasing suspect at retail park in Sheffield
A police officer suffered a broken shoulder after he fell while chasing a suspect at a retail park in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 07:48
The officer was involved in a foot chase at Drakehouse Retail Park, near Beighton, when he fell yesterday.
COURT: Judge urges wealthy Sheffield businessman to agree truce with estranged wife over court battle
He suffered a broken and dislocated shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said: “He wanted us to pass on his sincere thanks to the members of the public who stopped to help him, while he waited for other officers and paramedics to arrive.
“It’s great to know that people will stop to help a stricken officer and potentially putting themselves at risk.”