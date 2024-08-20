'Missiles' thrown at police responding to Sheffield fireworks complaint after finding 30 people at bonfire
Volleys of fireworks were heard by residents for miles around for over an hour yesterday evening (August 20) in the Arbourthorne, Sharrow, Highfields and Nether Edge areas starting sometime after 7.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers responded to complaints after they were called to Daresbury View, off East Bank Road, in Arbourthorne, at around 9pm.
A spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of around 30 people were gathered, setting alight a small bonfire and setting off fireworks.
“Officers attended alongside the fire service and when they approached the group, were subject to missiles being thrown at them.
“The group shortly dispersed and the fire was extinguished.
“No one was injured during the incident.”