Sheffield duo handed £2,000 court bill for catching crabs and lobsters on illegal fishing trip to Redcar
Min Lin, of Wisewood Road, and Ming Huang, of Park Field, were found guilty in their absence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on March 11 over an illegal fishing expedition on July 22, 2024.
The court heard how the two men - aged 43 and 41 respectively - in total landed two edible crabs, 13 velvet crabs and five lobsters at the seaside Yorkshire coastal town near Middlesborough.
However, court papers noted all the animals were juniors and had not been allowed to grow to an adequate size.
This put the expedition in breach of a number of byelaws as well as the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 and the Sea Fish (Conservation) Act 1967.
Additionally, the crabs and lobsters were caught from the North Eastern Sea without a permit.
As a result, the case was brought by NEFISH N.E. Sea Fisheries.
Lin was ordered to pay a total of £1,334, made up of a £660 fine, a £264 surcharge and £410 in court costs.
Huang was fined £215, with an £86 surcharge and £350 in costs.