Sheffield court issues fines worth £44,500 for littering in a single day
Sheffield Magistrate’s Court meted out fines of £383.00 on average to over 120 litterbug who were caught tossing asaide cigarette butts, crisp packets and stray waste in locations across the county.
The 122 cases heard on March 7 were heard without any of the offenders present.
All the offences took place in August 2024 and across South Yorkshire, from Sheffield to Doncaster.
Many of the cases were specifically for residents and visitors to Doncaster throwing cigarettes away in parks and the city centre.
Tossing aside rubbish is a breach of Environmental Protection Act 1990, and typically carries a fine of £220, an £88 surcharge and costs of £75.