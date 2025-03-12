A Sheffield court handed out in fines worth £44,500 to South Yorkshire litterbugs in a single day this week.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Magistrate’s Court meted out fines of £383.00 on average to over 120 litterbug who were caught tossing asaide cigarette butts, crisp packets and stray waste in locations across the county.

Over £44,500 in littering fines were handed out in a single day at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on March 7, 2025, with over 120 litterbugs in South Yorkshire receiving a bill for tossing aside cigarettes and rubbish. | Adobestock

The 122 cases heard on March 7 were heard without any of the offenders present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the offences took place in August 2024 and across South Yorkshire, from Sheffield to Doncaster.

Many of the cases were specifically for residents and visitors to Doncaster throwing cigarettes away in parks and the city centre.

Tossing aside rubbish is a breach of Environmental Protection Act 1990, and typically carries a fine of £220, an £88 surcharge and costs of £75.