Man found with taser and cannabis during police stop-and-search on Sheffield street

Published 13th Mar 2025, 08:58 BST
Police found a man carrying a taser and cannabis when they searched him in a Sheffield street.

The 23-year-old was checked during a ‘stop-and-search’ in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave.

South Yorkshire Police said officers on routine patrols carried out the search, on suspicion that the man was engaging in criminal activity.

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a taser, following a proactive stop and search.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 6 and has been remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, April 3.

Sergeant Ben Hall, of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Stop and search is an important policing power which enables officers to tackle crime and keep our streets safe.

“Officers can stop and search anyone they believe to be carrying stolen or prohibited items, such as illegal drugs or offensive weapons, evidence related to crime, or objects made or adapted to commit certain crimes.

“We will continue to use these powers where appropriate to combat a whole range of crimes and protect our communities."

