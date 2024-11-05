The murder of ‘lovely’ Sheffield woman Michaela Hague resulted in one of South Yorkshire Police’s biggest ever investigations, but despite detectives probing thousands of lines of enquiry her killer is still walking the streets - 23 years later.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a ‘lovely and beautiful daughter’ by her parents, the murder of Michaela Hague on Bonfire Night 2001 ripped her family apart, and left Sheffielders shocked | Submit/NW

‘Lovely and beautiful daughter’

Described as a ‘lovely and beautiful daughter’ by her parents, the murder of Michaela Hague on Bonfire Night 2001 ripped her family apart, and left Sheffielders shocked.

It remains one of the city’s most high profile, and horrific, unsolved murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New person comes forward

As we remember Michaela today, (November 5, 2024) on the 23rd anniversary of her life being snatched away by a savage killer, we are able to reveal that both The Star and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted by someone who believes they know the name of Michaela’s killer.

Michaela was just 25-years-old when she was killed | Submit

The person has anonymously passed the information on to both parties in the last few weeks.

When asked if South Yorkshire Police is investigating the claims made by the individual, Dave Stopford, Head of the force’s Major Incident Review Team, told The Star: “We do research and investigate any lines of enquiry that are passed to us in relation to all undetected homicides.”

Read More Bonfire night murder is one of two unsolved killings involving Sheffield sex workers still baffling detectives

A force spokesperson added: “As with all other unsolved homicide investigations, the death of Michaela Hague is being continually reviewed by our Major Incident Review Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We allocate resources accordingly to look into any new information or intelligence we receive and take all new lines of enquiry incredibly seriously.

Watch the mini-documentary about Michaela’s murder on ShotsTV: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/51915181

“We want to thank members of the public who have already contacted us with information in connection with Michaela's death, and we would urge anyone who has intelligence but is yet to share it with police to please do so.”

The circumstances surrounding Michaela’s murder

Michaela, who had a five-year-old son when she died, was working as a prostitute to fund her heroin use, when she was picked up by a punter in Bower Street in the city centre and driven to an isolated car park on nearby Spitalfields, off Nursery Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was left for dead after being stabbed 19 times in her neck and back on Bonfire Night 2001.

Michaela Hague and partner Mick Holmes | Submit

Before taking her final breaths, she told PC Richard Twigg that her attacker was white, clean-shaven, wore a wedding ring and where he picked her up from.

She said he was around 38-year-old, about 6ft and was wearing a blue fleece and glasses.

PC Richard Twigg's hand on which he wrote a description of Michaela Hague's murderer | Submit

As he rushed to take down the vital information, PC Twigg wrote the details on his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another sex worker described the car she saw driving away from Michaela as she lay fatally injured on the ground as being a blue Ford Sierra.

Read More Hunt for killer after Sheffield woman is stabbed 19 times - here is everything we know

The police investigation

The murder investigation which followed Michaela’s death was one of the biggest ever mounted by SouthYorkshire Police, with more than 10,000 people interviewed.

In the first few months it led officers up and down the county as they traced the owners of all the registered blue Ford Sierras in circulation at that time, hoping to find the killer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Supt Paul Broadbent pictured at the site of Michaela's murder in Spitalfield in December 2001, announcing a £5,000 reward for the conviction of the murderer of Michaela Hague | NW

Officers also produced an E-fit of Michaela's killer, which was circulated nationally and screened on the BBC's Crimewatch programme.

For years, detectives re-appealed for information to help them crack the case on the anniversary of the murder, but the killer continues to evade justice today.

In 2006, detectives revealed that they had followed up 10,500 lines of inquiry, interviewed 7,400 people and eliminated 3,662 owners or drivers of Ford Sierras.

The E-fit of Michaela's killer, which was circulated nationally and screened on the BBC's Crimewatch programme | Submit

Michaela's heartbroken parents Jackie and Mick Hague, from Parson Cross, only found out that Michaela had been working as a prostitute for three months when police broke the news that she had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weeping at the press conference, they said their daughter was a loving child from a caring family. "She was a lovely, beautiful daughter, "said Mrs Hague, who said the murder had ripped their family apart.

Read More The faces of 15 beloved South Yorkshire murder victims whose killers have never been caught

In addition to conducting a painstaking search of the area where Michaela was attacked and sending items off for forensic examination in the hope that technology could help them identify the killer, detectives in the first few hours of the murder set about piecing together how Michaela lived her life.

It led them to identifying and investigating her regular customers and speaking to other sex workers and men known to visit Sheffield's red light district at that time.

Michaela was a mum to a five-year-old son | Submit

In a bid to encourage men who knew her to come forward to eliminate themselves from the investigation, detectives threatened to track them down and visit them at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also liaised with police forces across the country, looking for possible links with other prostitute murders.

South Yorkshire Police looked into Stephen Griffiths, known as the ‘Crossbow Cannibal' for murdering three prostitutes in Bradford in 2009 and 2010, after he hinted that he had visited Sheffield.

One of a number of front page run by The Star on developments in the case | NW

Griffiths told detectives: "Peter Sutcliffe came a cropper in Sheffield. So did I, but at least I got out of the city."

No link was ever found. It is hoped that advances in technology may eventually help nail Michaela's killer. Detectives who have worked on themurder investigation over the years have regularly suggested that advances in DNA could be the key to solving the case. They have some forensic evidence stored away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the inquest into Michaela's death, Sheffield Coroner Chris Dorries said he too hoped advances in technology would help police snare the killer and that he was confident the killer would be found.

Recording a verdict that Michaela was unlawfully killed, Mr Dorries said: "As science and technology improves every day the evidence to identify Ms Hague's killer will very likely become apparent – her killer will be found, it may be soon, it may be in five years" he said.

Read More Agony continues for family of Sheffield prostitute – stabbed to death on Bonfire Night

The 10th anniversary

On the 10th anniversary of the murder, Michaela's partner, Mick Holmes, urged anyone with information to come forward, fearing the killer could strike again.

"There can be no bigger sin than taking a mother away from her child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Hague's partner Mick Holmes glances across at an E-fit picture of the suspected murderer as Det Sup Lisa Ray speaks at a press conference marking the 10th anniversary of her murder in 2011 | NW

“He has caused a huge amount of damage to me, our son and Michaela's family, " he said.

"What he did to Michaela, something so savage, is not the kind of thing somebody just does once– I'm convinced he has either done it before or will do it again, although I pray he doesn't so that no other family has to go through what we have.

On the 10th anniversary of the murder, Michaela's partner, Mick Holmes, urged anyone with information to come forward, fearing the killer could strike again | NW

"I just want him locked up –I would rest a lot easier knowing he wasn't out there able to do this again. My one fear is he will do it again."

How to contact police

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into the killing of Michaela Hague, or anyone with concerns regarding the sex work industry, is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or via the South Yorkshire Police website.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously. on 0800 555 111.