Numerous unsolved crimes which shocked Sheffield are to feature in a new crime series to be screened on TV.

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across Sheffield.

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Each episode has been put together by The Star and they all feature unsolved crimes.

At 11.35am on both days the unsolved murder of 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo who was gunned down on a recreation ground in Burngreave as part of a 'postcode gang' feud will feature.

At 11.50am, the murder of Patricia Grainger will feature on the channel.

She was 25-years-old and the mum of a five-year-old boy, when she was killed.

Schoolboys playing discovered her body dumped under a discarded bed base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997.

Her killer has never been found.

At 12.05pm on both days, a documentary on the unsolved murder of Sheffield mum Michaela Hague will be broadcast.

She was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night 2001 while working as a prostitute to fund her drug use.

This case will be repeated again at 8.05pm on both days.