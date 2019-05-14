Men wanted over attempted use of stolen bank cards at Rotherham McDonald’s

0
Have your say

Two men are wanted by the police over the attempted use of stolen cash cards at a McDonald’s in Rotherham.

Detectives believe the men could hold vital information about a car theft from Hull and the attempted use of stolen cash cards at a McDonald’s in Rotherham.

Do you know these men?

Do you know these men?

READ MORE: Concerns raised over rise in organised crime

CRIME: Man arrested over double stabbing in Sheffield remains under investigation

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.

POLICE: Detectives solve seven of nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year – with 10 killers behind bars