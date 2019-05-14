Two men are wanted by the police over the attempted use of stolen cash cards at a McDonald’s in Rotherham.
Detectives believe the men could hold vital information about a car theft from Hull and the attempted use of stolen cash cards at a McDonald’s in Rotherham.
Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.
