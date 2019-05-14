Detectives solve seven of nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year – with 10 killers behind bars 

Seven of the nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year have been solved – with 10 killers now behind bars over the deaths.

Last week, the last four remaining suspects charged over fatal stabbings in the county in 2018 were convicted after they went on trial for the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed in an attack in Brackley Street, Burngreave, last March.

L- R: Lewis Barker and Caine Gray

Caine Gray, aged 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, was found guilty of murder and Sheffield men Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross and Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave, were both found guilty of manslaughter.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, pleaded guilty at the start of the trial.

L-R: Devon Walker and Josiah Foster

Detectives said Jarvin, a dad-of-three from Gleadless, was killed ‘as a result of a build-up of violence’ associated with the ‘dealing of drugs’.

It was never stated who delivered the fatal stab wound, but the four convicted men were said to have ‘had a plan and worked together to orchestrate’ the death.

The men have been remanded in custody and are to be sentenced next month.

Detectives solved six other fatal stabbings last year, with three of the knife attacks carried out last May.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was jailed for stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Jowle in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, in a row over drug territory on May 22.

He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months after admitting manslaughter.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that the two men struggled for control of a knife, which had been probably been Mr Jowle’s, with both seriously injured.

A 15-year-old boy was jailed for two years and eight months over another fatal stabbing in Sheffield two days later.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted manslaughter after 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, with a knife he had been carrying himself.

And Lee Fueloep, 40, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who was stabbed 70 times in her home Roy Kilner Way, Wombwell, Barnsley, during a burglary on May 30.

Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being convicted of murdering his 59-year-old neighbour Glenn Boardman in an attack last June.

And killer Danny Trotter, 24 of no fixed abode, was locked up for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murdering Gavin Singleton, 31, in an attack in Hillsborough last September.

Marjorie Grayson, 83, is to be sentenced later this month for stabbing her husband while she was suffering from dementia.

The pensioner has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Her husband Alan, 85, was pronounced dead in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on September 13 last year.

Detectives have yet to charge anyone over the murders of Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi, who were both stabbed last year.

Kavan, 21, was attacked in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and Fahim, 22, was killed in an attack outside Cineworld on the Valley Centertainment complex, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.