A man arrested over a double stabbing in Sheffield remains under investigation as detectives continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray following an attack on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, at 7.35pm on Tuesday, April 16.

He was quizzed after emergency services were deployed to Burncross Road, Chapeltown, following a collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a Mazda.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were stabbed after the collision.

The injured men had been in the Golf and their attackers, who fled, had been in the Mazda.

The attackers then left the scene in a Seat Leon.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 767 of April 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.