Men jailed for 30 years for shooting victim in doorstep ambush in Sheffield
Three men have been jailed for over 30 years between them for ambushing their victim as he answered at knock at the door of his Sheffield home.
Benjamin Zvekare, Henry Besong and Yakeef Murphy, who are all 21, travelled to Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, ‘with a view to executing a planned, targeted attack’ against a man at his home, said South Yorkshire Police.
Their victim, a 54-year-old man who was at home with his partner, was shot when he answered a knock at his door just after 11pm on Tuesday, February 26.
POLICE: Man named in Rotherham murder inquiryThe victim underwent reconstructive surgery for an arm injury but it is not known whether he will ever regain full use of the limb.A police investigation into the shooting identified the culprits and led officers to a house in Broom, Rotherham, where they were arrested.
During a search of the house, a bloodied sawn-off shot gun, ammunition and Class A and B drugs valued at £35,000 were found.Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth said: “Within just two days we had identified the three men as suspects and put plans in place to arrest them.“On Friday, March 1, firearms officers executed a warrant at a house in the Broom area of Rotherham, in connection to the incident, and where we believed the three offenders would be.“Zvekare, Besong and Murphy were all arrested after they tried to flee the premises.
“A search of the house saw officers recover a bloodied sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and a quantity of Class A and B drugs valued at over £35,000.”The three men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 8, where they pleaded guilty and were jailed.Besong, of Cromarty Close, Sinfin, Derby, was jailed for 13 years for possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm.Zvekare, of St John’s Road, Edlington, Doncaster, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.Murphy, of Cockayne Street, Derby, was locked up for six years for possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.DI Nesbeth added: “I personally welcome the custodial sentence given to all three offenders by the judge and I hope that through this result, local communities can be rest assured that South Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue those criminals who arm themselves to commit offences.“The investigation also resulted in a firearm and ammunition, as well as a large quantity of Class A drugs being taken off the streets, a hugely positive outcome for the investigative team and the public of Sheffield.”