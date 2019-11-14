Benjamin Zvekare, Henry Besong and Yakeef Murphy, who are all 21, travelled to Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, ‘with a view to executing a planned, targeted attack’ against a man at his home, said South Yorkshire Police.

Their victim, a 54-year-old man who was at home with his partner, was shot when he answered a knock at his door just after 11pm on Tuesday, February 26.

Pictured L-R: Benjamin Zvekare, Henry Besong and Yakeef Murphy, who have been jailed over a shooting in Fox Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POLICE: Man named in Rotherham murder inquiryThe victim underwent reconstructive surgery for an arm injury but it is not known whether he will ever regain full use of the limb.A police investigation into the shooting identified the culprits and led officers to a house in Broom, Rotherham, where they were arrested.

During a search of the house, a bloodied sawn-off shot gun, ammunition and Class A and B drugs valued at £35,000 were found.Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth said: “Within just two days we had identified the three men as suspects and put plans in place to arrest them.“On Friday, March 1, firearms officers executed a warrant at a house in the Broom area of Rotherham, in connection to the incident, and where we believed the three offenders would be.“Zvekare, Besong and Murphy were all arrested after they tried to flee the premises.