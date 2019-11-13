Man named in Rotherham murder inquiry

Zygimantas Kromelys.

Mr Kromelys was found at a house in Denman Street at about 9.30pm on Sunday 10 November, with a stab wound to his chest.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has today been formally identified and his family, who live in Lithuania, are being supported by specially trained officers.

A man and a woman – Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham – were charged with murder in connection to Mr Kromelys’ death.

They were remanded into custody and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 13.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information as their enquiries continue.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 800 of 10 November 2019 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police are keen to hear from member of the Lithuanian and Slovakian communities in Rotherham, and have also issued appeals in those languages.