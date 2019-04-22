Sheffield United fans escorted from home end at Hull City after disturbance in stands

A number of Sheffield United fans who had obtained tickets for the home end at Hull City’s KCOM Stadium had to be escorted away following a disturbance in the stands.

Pictures and video on social media showed an altercation after United had scored in their crucial Championship match, which saw Humberside police and stewards forced to intervene.

It later transpired that a decision was taken to remove United fans from their seats and move them to where the rest of the visiting supporters were situated.

Hull fans were enraged by the fact that Sheffield United fans had been able to buy tickets for the home end.

United won the match 3-0 to edge closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League

Humberside Police have been approached for comment