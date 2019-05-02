Have your say

Two men were arrested following a collision during a police chase in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested after a Skoda Octavia, which was being followed by South Yorkshire Police, crashed in Washington Road, Sharrow, at around 2.30am.

Officers started following the Skoda on nearby Cemetery Road, on suspicion that the car had been stolen in a burglary yesterday.

Two men were arrested at the scene of the crash but two others fled and have not yet been traced.

A parked vehicle, fencing and a lamppost were damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.