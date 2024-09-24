Meersbrook Park police incident: Police called out after woman attacked outside popular Sheffield park
Two police cars were parked outside the entrance to Meersbook Park after officers had been called to the shocking incident, with the picture showing them at the junction of Meersbrook Park Road and Brook Road.
Today, officers have confirmed they are investigating an attack which was carried out on a woman in her 20s, late on Sunday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement on the incident.
They said: “At 4.56pm on Sunday (September 22), we responded to reports of an assault on Meersbrook Park Road.
“It is reported that a 22-year-old woman was assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who also allegedly caused criminal damage to a vehicle.
“Officers attended the scene and searched the area but were unable to find the man. Enquiries are ongoing.”
It is the latest incident to be reported in or around the popular park in recent weeks.
Earlier this month a 79-year-old Sheffield grandmother told how she was held at knifepoint in a terrifying robbery while walking her dog in the same park, also on a Sunday afternoon.