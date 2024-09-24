Meersbrook Park police incident: Police called out after woman attacked outside popular Sheffield park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This was the scene outside a well-loved Sheffield park, as police were called out after a woman was attacked.

Two police cars were parked outside the entrance to Meersbook Park after officers had been called to the shocking incident, with the picture showing them at the junction of Meersbrook Park Road and Brook Road.

Today, officers have confirmed they are investigating an attack which was carried out on a woman in her 20s, late on Sunday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police cars outside Meersbrook Park on Sunday afternoonPolice cars outside Meersbrook Park on Sunday afternoon
Police cars outside Meersbrook Park on Sunday afternoon | Submitted

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement on the incident.

They said: “At 4.56pm on Sunday (September 22), we responded to reports of an assault on Meersbrook Park Road.

“It is reported that a 22-year-old woman was assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who also allegedly caused criminal damage to a vehicle.

“Officers attended the scene and searched the area but were unable to find the man. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the latest incident to be reported in or around the popular park in recent weeks.

Earlier this month a 79-year-old Sheffield grandmother told how she was held at knifepoint in a terrifying robbery while walking her dog in the same park, also on a Sunday afternoon.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPolice