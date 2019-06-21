Medic's car stolen after thief breaks into ambulance on 999 call on Sheffield estate
An ambulance worker’s car was stolen after a thief stole the keys while she was treating a patient.
Megan Kelly, aged 22, was treating a patient in a house on Longley Road, Longley, when the ambulance she arrived in was broken into last night.
Her handbag, which contained the keys to her grey Seat Arona FR, was stolen from the ambulance and the thief then tracked down her car at nearby Longley Ambulance Station on Crowder Road and drove off in it.
The one-year-old car has a private registration plate – NK02 MEG.
A police probe into the incident is now under way.
Megan, an emergency care assistant from Laughton Common, said she is disgusted at the theft.
“We responded to a call at 9.30pm and spent around two hours with a patient and in that time someone broke into our ambulance, stole the keys to my car, found it outside the local ambulance station and then drove off in it. It is disgusting,” she said.
“It has really shocked me and all my colleagues. To break into an ambulance and steal from someone who is helping a patient is not something that you expect. It is not a nice feeling knowing that somene did this knowing that we were with a patient who needed us.
“The police were also shocked when the theft was reported last night. I really hope they find who did this.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police have both been approached for statements.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
More to follpow.