Round up of the latest convictions from Sheffield and Doncaster magistrates court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between June 13 and 17.
Sheffield
Addresses Sheffield unless stated.
Rowan Maginn: aged 49, of Oates Close, Kimberworth, Rotherham, production of a class B drug, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £185 costs, £60 fine, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Jordan Ryan Barnes: aged 21, of Ulley Crescent, Richmomd, assault, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £175 costs, restraining order imposed.
Leston Alexson Daley: aged 32, of Rock Street, Burngreave, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 costs.
Zainab Deen: aged 32, of Vikinglea Road, Manor Castle, theft, £40 fine, £70 costs.
Hannah Rachael Loadwick: aged 29, of De Sutton Place, Harthill, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Claye Morgan Jama: aged 23, of Birklands Avenue, Handsworth, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Sean Flanagan: aged 23, of Plantation Close, Maltby, Rotherham, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, criminal damage, four months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £150 compensation. £340 costs.
Adam Beal: aged 28, of Pedley Grove, Westfield, drink driving, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Macauley Lee Byrne: aged 24, of Cowley Gardens, Westfield, possession of a class B drug, £140 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Darryl Stuart Curtis: aged 54, of Madehurst Gardens, Heeley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.
Callum Lever: aged 19, of South Street, Dinnington, drink driving, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Scott Andrew Rogers: aged 39, of Fir Vale Road, Burngreave, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £20 costs.
Christopher Ward: aged 35, of Newton Avenue, Stocksbridge, drink driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.Ali Ahmed: aged 34, of St John's Road, Park Hill, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £327.09 compensation.Carl Andrews: aged 32, of Brailsford Avenue, East Ecclesfield, drink driving, £440 fine, £129 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.Jason Hague: aged 38, of Lowedges Road, Beauchief, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.
Conor Lloyd: aged 22, of Monyash, Bakewell, Derbyshire, drink driving, £320 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Andrew Whelpton: aged 26, of Cripts Close, Maltby, Rotherham, drink driving, £290 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Benjamin Gaskin: aged 24, of Barnabas Walk, Honeywell, Barnsley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Tyrone Hall: aged 31, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, willfully obstructed a police constable i the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Doncaster
Addresses Doncaster unless stated.
Michael Hughes: aged 32, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.
Jamie Lock: aged 33, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.
James Lee Wilson: aged 43, of Balfour Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £85 costs.
Tyler Wilson: aged 19, of Maple Road, Mexborough, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £75 costs.
Stuart Anthony Brown: aged 58, of King Edward Road, Balby, harassment, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £1193.80 compensation, £85 costs.
Shelley Farrow: aged 34, of Stockil Road, Hyde Park, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years.
Carl Oates: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Shae Stewart: aged 23, of Maple Road, Mexborough, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £100 costs.
Neil Kingdon: aged 56, of St Edwins Close, Dunsville, driving without due care and attention, £500 fine, £800 costs, six points on driving licence.
Gareth Anthony Gardener: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £20 fine.
Jamie Sampson: aged 40, of Balfour Road, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, £150 fine, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.
Daniel Weston: aged 38, of Bardolf Road, Cantley, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misue a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine.
James Waldron: aged 30, of Main Street, Mexbrough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.